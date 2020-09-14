Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,691 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Credit Acceptance worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total transaction of $2,787,703.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,495,232.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of CACC opened at $337.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

