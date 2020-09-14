AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 1,233,140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 472,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

