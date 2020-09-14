John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,497 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of John Bean Technologies worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

NYSE JBT opened at $98.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

