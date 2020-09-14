Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,866 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Icon worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Icon by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 5.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 33.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $184.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Icon Plc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $199.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

