Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 760,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 712,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

