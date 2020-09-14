Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,793 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Deluxe by 7,517.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 888,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 876,698 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 41.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 330,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,054,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 257,797 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 45.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 401,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 125,016 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 126.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 204,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

