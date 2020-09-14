-$0.03 EPS Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDPI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

