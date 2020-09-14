Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of MacroGenics worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 146,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,362 shares of company stock valued at $986,261. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

