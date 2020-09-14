Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Hillenbrand worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,966,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,688,000 after purchasing an additional 340,197 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,962,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

