Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). SilverCrest Metals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILV. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

