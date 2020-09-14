Analyzing NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) and Its Rivals

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 23 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NYSE:SLQT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 292 905 1000 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.10%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $72.58 million -139.00
NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.59 billion $883.41 million 37.99

NYSE:SLQT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT rivals beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
Shake Shack Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Shake Shack Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in LYFT Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in LYFT Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,691 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,691 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
John Bean Technologies Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
John Bean Technologies Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report