Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) versus KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Financial Comparison

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and KEPPEL LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.94% 2.67% 0.63% KEPPEL LTD/ADR -2.26% 3.97% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.16 $171.49 million $0.43 13.73 KEPPEL LTD/ADR $5.56 billion 0.98 $518.35 million N/A N/A

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Summary

KEPPEL LTD/ADR beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.