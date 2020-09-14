Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BigCommerce (BIGC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC):

9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $132.00 to $100.00.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $82.87 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

Get BigCommerce Holdings Inc alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.