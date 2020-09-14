Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BigCommerce (BIGC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC):
- 9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/10/2020 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $132.00 to $100.00.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $82.87 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
