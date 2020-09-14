Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

