Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Macerich worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Macerich by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 539,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,816,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

NYSE:MAC opened at $7.35 on Monday. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

