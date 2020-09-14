Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,527 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Luminex worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 319.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 637,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 313.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 141,099 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luminex by 126.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $287,653.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

