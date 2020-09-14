Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VSE worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 23,257.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,572 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $28.33 on Monday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 million, a P/E ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $168.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.