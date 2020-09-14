-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

ISEE opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

