-$0.06 EPS Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). BRAINSWAY LTD/S posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

BWAY opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

