Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

