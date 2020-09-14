29,076 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,454 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 568,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vericel by 1,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Vericel by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 439,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $776.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,716.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

