Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,374 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in M.D.C. by 387.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

MDC stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $964,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,042 shares of company stock worth $37,474,574. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

