Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $27,743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 501,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,915,000 after acquiring an additional 330,834 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.