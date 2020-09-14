Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 26.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 866,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

