42,823 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 103,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

