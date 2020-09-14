Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $2,269,703. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

AMT stock opened at $249.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

