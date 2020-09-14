Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,427,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.39 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

