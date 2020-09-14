Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 43,544 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,544 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

