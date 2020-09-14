Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 23,099 Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

