Analysts Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. BayCom posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCML shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

