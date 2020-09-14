Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 384.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Cortexyme worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 23.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $47.58 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

