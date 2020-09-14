Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Comerica stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

