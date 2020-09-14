Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,180 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Akcea Therapeutics worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKCA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

NASDAQ AKCA opened at $18.14 on Monday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

