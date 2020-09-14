Marshall Wace LLP Has $792,000 Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 24,579.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,254 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Cronos Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

