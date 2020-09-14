Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $652,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 65.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

