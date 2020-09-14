Marshall Wace LLP Has $799,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.59 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

