Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $795,000 Investment in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.