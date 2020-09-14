Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $795,000 Investment in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Macerich Co
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Macerich Co
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,527 Shares of Luminex Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,527 Shares of Luminex Co.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of VSE Co.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of VSE Co.
-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio Inc This Quarter
-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio Inc This Quarter
-$0.06 EPS Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S This Quarter
-$0.06 EPS Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report