Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $34.17 on Monday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.57.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,592,469 shares of company stock worth $364,553,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.