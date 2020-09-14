Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $34.17 on Monday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.57.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,592,469 shares of company stock worth $364,553,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Macerich Co
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Macerich Co
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,527 Shares of Luminex Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,527 Shares of Luminex Co.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of VSE Co.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of VSE Co.
-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio Inc This Quarter
-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio Inc This Quarter
-$0.06 EPS Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S This Quarter
-$0.06 EPS Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report