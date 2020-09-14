Marshall Wace LLP Sells 184,616 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,616 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,566,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 874,398 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

