Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440,579 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Constellium worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 81.40. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

