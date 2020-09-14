Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Oil States International worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil States International by 432.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Oil States International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

