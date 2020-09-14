Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SciPlay Corp has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

