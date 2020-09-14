Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,862 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $142.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.