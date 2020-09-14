Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 28,965 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2,307.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 49.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $70,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.76. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

