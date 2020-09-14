Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 60,656 Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Athenex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 91.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $10.94 on Monday. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $167,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

