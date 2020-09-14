Marshall Wace LLP Invests $845,000 in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after buying an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $86,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $206.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

