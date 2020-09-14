Marshall Wace LLP Has $835,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,692.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTH opened at $146.12 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $94.61 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.46.

