Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

HEXO stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in HEXO by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

