Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.72). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,964,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

