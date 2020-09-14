-$0.74 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $67,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,933 shares of company stock worth $259,496. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

XFOR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

